Shubman Gill climbs to No.4 spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for the batters

1 Min Read
India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday moved up one spot to reach the fourth position in ICC rankings for batters in ODI cricket, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made gains in the shortest format.
In the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC after the first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Gill has now got 743 rating points and is placed as India's top-ranked batter.
Comeback man Bumrah, India's captain for Ireland series, moved up seven places to reach the 84th position, Bishnoi has jumped 17 spots to reach 65th.
Following his 58 in the second T20I against Ireland, Ruturaj Gaikwad moved up 143 places to reach the 87th position.
Despite missing the Ireland series, Suryakumar Yadav remains on the top spot in the T20I rankings for batters.
In ODIs, while Pakistan's Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq occupy the first and third spots respectively, there has been no change for Indian mainstays Virat Kohli (ninth) and captain Rohit Sharma (11th).
In Tests, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are world's No 1 bowler and all-rounder, respectively.
.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Chess World Cup Final Live: Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen game two is underway
Aug 23, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Rasam rice and no television: Praggnanandhaa's father shares chess sensation's essentials in everyday life
Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Election Commission recognises cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as 'National Icon’
Aug 22, 2023 IST3 Min Read