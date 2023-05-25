Shubhman Gill vs Akash Madhwal — A world beater up against a rising star as GT take on MI in qualifier II

While the match will ooze of world class T20 talent, a certain match-up between GT opener Shubman Gill and MI pacer Akash Madhwal, is very likely to decide the fate of the match. Ahmedabad awaits for the battle between a world beater and and a rising star.

On Friday, the Indian Premier League's most successful team will go toe-to toe against the league's reigning champions for a place in the final of IPL 2023.

The Qualifier II of the season between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will have the crème de la crème of T20 talent. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David on one side, and the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia on the other.

While the match will ooze of world class T20 talent, a certain match-up between GT opener Shubman Gill and MI pacer Akash Madhwal would very likely decide the fate of the match.

Here is a look at how the two players have fared so far in IPL 2023 and what makes the two such a vital linchpin for their respective teams.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is enjoying a remarkable season. Baring a disaster against Mumbai Indians, Gill is sure to go past Faf du Plessis and claim the Orange Cap for this season. He has already accumulated 722 runs this season at an average of 55.54 and a strike rate of 149.17.

Should that happen it will further glorify Gill's wonderful 2023. This year the 23-year-old has already hit a Test hundred, a T20I ton and a double-hundred in ODI.

The Gujarat Titans openers has already created two noteworthy records in this season. With his back-to-back hundreds he has joined Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli, in an exclusive club of batters with tons in successive IPL games. Gill is also the youngest player and only the second Indian after Kohli in IPL history to score 700 runs in a season.

Gill is already Gujarat Titans' main man. All his four half-centuries and two centuries have resulted in his team winning the match.

To further highlight Gill's significance in the team, one has to analyze his performance in the team's five losses this year. Gill's return in GT's five defeats this season are as follows:

39 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 45 vs Rajasthan Royals, 6 vs Delhi Capitals, 6 vs Mumbai Indians and 42 vs Chennai Super Kings.

The message for the opposition camp is clear, get Gill early to amplify your chances of winning.

Akash Madhwal

While Gill is a certified superstar and for most the heir apparent of Virat Kohli's legacy he will be facing a stiff competition from a relatively unknown man.

Akash Madhwal has taken the the league by storm in the last few matches. In just 7 matches this fast bowler from Roorkee has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 12.84. His economy is just 7.76 and has a strike rate of 9.92.

Although the sample size for Madhwal is small, but there are hints that Mumbai Indians' performances is directly proportional to the number of wickets that the pacer takes.

The 29-year-old's three best bowling performances this season -- 3/31 vs Gujarat Titans, 4/37 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and 5/5 vs Lucknow Super Giants -- have all resulted in Mumbai Indians' victories. His sensational spell against LSG in the Eliminator took him straight to the fifth spot in the all-time list of the best bowling performances of the league.

Another indicator of how good Madhwal is the kind of batsmen he has dismissed and the manner in which we have picked up their wickets.

Gill, Devon Conway, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Vivrant Sharma , Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan, have fallen victims to Madhwal's bowling. Of these only Bishnoi and Khan are bowlers, the remaining 12 are proper batters. Of the 12 'proper batters' , three -- Gill, Klaasen and Brook-- have scored centuries this season. Eight of Madwal's 13 wickets have either been LBW or clean bowled, indicating that the pacer likes to maintain tight lines and lengths.

Ahmedabad awaits for the battle between a world beater and and a rising star.