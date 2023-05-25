Shubhman Gill vs Akash Madhwal — A world beater up against a rising star as GT take on MI in qualifier II

While the match will ooze of world class T20 talent, a certain match-up between GT opener Shubman Gill and MI pacer Akash Madhwal, is very likely to decide the fate of the match. Ahmedabad awaits for the battle between a world beater and and a rising star.

On Friday, the Indian Premier League's most successful team will go toe-to toe against the league's reigning champions for a place in the final of IPL 2023.

The Qualifier II of the season between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will have the crème de la crème of T20 talent. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David on one side, and the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia on the other.

