Shubhman Gill will be dubbing for Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures’ animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Gujarat Titans batter shared the news on his social media that he will be lending his voice to Hindi and Punjabi.

Shubhman took to Instagram and wrote, “Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice to the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. The trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action.”

Watch the video here:

The news has left his fans excited. "Leaving the mark in every field," a social media user commented. "Wohooo super excited," another one wrote.

Going by the media reports, Gill expressed his excitement in a statement."I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie", he said.

