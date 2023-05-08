2 Min(s) Read
"I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie", Shubman Gill has said on lending his voice for the Spider Man
Shubhman Gill will be dubbing for Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures’ animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Gujarat Titans batter shared the news on his social media that he will be lending his voice to Hindi and Punjabi.
Shubhman took to Instagram and wrote, “Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice to the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. The trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action.”
Watch the video here:
The news has left his fans excited. "Leaving the mark in every field," a social media user commented. "Wohooo super excited," another one wrote.
Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! 🕸️🏏Thrilled to have the talented @ShubmanGill as the voice of our very own - Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse.Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action! 🕷️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/k38p4Gorkw— Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) May 8, 2023