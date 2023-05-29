Shubhman Gill falls 83 runs short of Virat Kohli’s 2016 record of most runs in a single IPL season

With that Gill's excellent season with the bat came to an end. Gill finished his season with 890 runs against his name. At one stage Gill gave an impression that he could overhaul Virat Kohli's long standing record of the most runs in an IPL season but that was not meant to be. In the 2016 season of the IPL, Kohli has smashed his way to 973 runs. The record remains intact for now.

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill was dismissed on 39 in during the IPL 2023 final between the defending champions and four-time winners champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gill enjoyed an early lifeline as his catch was dropped by Deepak Chahar off the bowling of Tushar Deshpande in just the second over. Gill was batting on 3 when the catch was dropped.

Gill could however add 36 more runs to his score as he was finally dismissed on 39. It took Dhoni's extraordinary glove work behind the stumps as he stumped the star batsman off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja in the 7th over.

With that Gill's excellent season with the bat came to an end. Gill finished his season with 890 runs against his name. At one stage Gill gave an impression that he could overhaul Virat Kohli's long standing record of the most runs in an IPL season but that was not meant to be.

In the 2016 season of the IPL, Kohli has smashed his way to 973 runs. The record remains intact for now.

Here are the top-10 runs scored in an IPL season