Shreyas Iyer is back: India receives big boost ahead of ODI World Cup as star batsman returns to training

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has resumed training in the nets as he posted a video on his official Instagram handle in which he is seen undergoing a batting session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Iyer last played competitive cricket in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year in Indore. A back injury had sidelined him from competitive action since then, which resulted in Iyer missing out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the subsequent World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval last month.

Iyer is seen stepping out down the track, charging onto the bowler and bringing out one of his trademark shots to give the fans a small glimpse of what to expect once he returns back to the field in the forseeable future.

This news comes as a good news for Team India ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup that is set to kick off in India from October 5, 2023, onwards. India have an important assignment in the form of the Asia Cup that will be held prior to the World Cup. Iyer has been a terrific asset for the team in the middle-order since 2019 onwards.

Iyer has played 42 ODIs and aggregated 1631 runs at an average of 46.60. His strike rate is an impressive 96.50 and has notched 14 half-centuries. The 28-year-old has also scored two tons and had sealed the vital No. 4 spot in the team before his injury.

His post drew comments from other top cricketers as well. Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav wrote, "😍🧿" whereas seasoned India opener Shikhar Dhawan mentioned, "See you soon bro."