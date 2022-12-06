Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Records and achievements of the stylish batsman

Even after breaking many records in List A cricket, it took a number of years for Iyer to hog the limelight and then, even more, to finally make his international debut.

A prolific batsman whose form continues to amaze, Shreyas Iyer celebrates his 28th birthday today, December 6. Another pedigree of Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG), Shreyas Iyer has already impressed his fans and cricket lovers with his performance in domestic cricket. Even after breaking many records in List A cricket, it took a number of years for Iyer to hog the limelight and then, even more, to finally make his international debut.

On his birthday, here are some records and achievements of the young stylish batsman of team India.

In 2015, Iyer made his debut in the IPL with Delhi Daredevils signing the batsman for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore from a base price of Rs 10 lakh. With this, Iyer became the highest-paid uncapped player in the IPL.

ALSO READ :

In his maiden season in the IPL, he scored a total of 439 runs in 14 matches, with an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 128.36. His solid performance would continue after an off-season in 2016.

In 2018, Delhi Daredevils made Iyer their captain in the middle of the season after Gautam Gambhir dropped out from the team. Iyer became the youngest captain of the Delhi side, and the fourth youngest to captain any IPL team.

In 2019, Iyer managed to lead Delhi to their first playoffs in nearly seven years and the next year he led the team to their maiden finals against Mumbai.

In 2022, Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore and was made their captain. Iyer managed to score 401 runs in 14 matches.

Showing his solid consistency and reliable performance, despite highs and lows Iyer has never been bowled out for a duck in his career yet.

Iyer made his international First Class debut against Sri Lanka in 2017 where he scored 88 from 70 balls. He also holds the record for the most runs made by an Indian batsman in a single ODI over, scoring 31 against West Indies in 2019.

In 2021, Iyer made his debut in Test cricket against New Zealand where he managed to smash a century, becoming the 16th Indian player to score a century on the debut.