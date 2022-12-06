English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homesports Newsshreyas iyer birthday records achievements of india ipl batsman 15334281.htm

Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Records and achievements of the stylish batsman

Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Records and achievements of the stylish batsman

Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Records and achievements of the stylish batsman
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 6, 2022 6:26:20 AM IST (Published)

Even after breaking many records in List A cricket, it took a number of years for Iyer to hog the limelight and then, even more, to finally make his international debut.

A prolific batsman whose form continues to amaze, Shreyas Iyer celebrates his 28th birthday today, December 6. Another pedigree of Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG), Shreyas Iyer has already impressed his fans and cricket lovers with his performance in domestic cricket. Even after breaking many records in List A cricket, it took a number of years for Iyer to hog the limelight and then, even more, to finally make his international debut.

Recommended Articles

View All
Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

IST2 Min(s) Read

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

IST2 Min(s) Read

IT growth to further slow down in 2023 but these two tech giants may fare better: Nomura

IT growth to further slow down in 2023 but these two tech giants may fare better: Nomura

IST5 Min(s) Read


On his birthday, here are some records and achievements of the young stylish batsman of team India.
In 2015, Iyer made his debut in the IPL with Delhi Daredevils signing the batsman for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore from a base price of Rs 10 lakh. With this, Iyer became the highest-paid uncapped player in the IPL.
ALSO READ :
Kolkata Knight Riders bag Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.5 crore; here’s a look at this Mumbai boy’s journey
In his maiden season in the IPL, he scored a total of 439 runs in 14 matches, with an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 128.36. His solid performance would continue after an off-season in 2016.
In 2018, Delhi Daredevils made Iyer their captain in the middle of the season after Gautam Gambhir dropped out from the team. Iyer became the youngest captain of the Delhi side, and the fourth youngest to captain any IPL team.
In 2019, Iyer managed to lead Delhi to their first playoffs in nearly seven years and the next year he led the team to their maiden finals against Mumbai.
In 2022, Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore and was made their captain. Iyer managed to score 401 runs in 14 matches.
Showing his solid consistency and reliable performance, despite highs and lows Iyer has never been bowled out for a duck in his career yet.
ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer move up in the latest ICC ODI rankings
Iyer made his international First Class debut against Sri Lanka in 2017 where he scored 88 from 70 balls. He also holds the record for the most runs made by an Indian batsman in a single ODI over, scoring 31 against West Indies in 2019.
In 2021, Iyer made his debut in Test cricket against New Zealand where he managed to smash a century, becoming the 16th Indian player to score a century on the debut.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IPLKolkata Knight RidersNew ZealandShreyas IyerSri Lanka

Previous Article

On Ravindra Jadeja birthday, a look at the allrounder’s top records and achievements

Next Article

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Jubilation for Brazil, humiliation for South Korea