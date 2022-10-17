Shocked that Sourav Ganguly was deprived of second term as BCCI president: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Roger Binny who was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad is now a front runner to become the next BCCI president. Ganguly, who was is also being rumored to become the next ICC chairman, however has said that he will be now contesting to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Ganguly served as the president of the CAB from 2015 to October 2019 after which he became the BCCI president.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was deprived of a second term as BCCI president. Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.

"Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president's post. This was injustice meted out to him. I will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed to contest elections for ICC chief, she said.

There should be no politics on this matter, Banerjee added.

(with inputs from PTI)