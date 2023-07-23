Shoaib Akhtar unhappy with Babar Azam's absence in SRK-starrer ICC World Cup promo

Shoaib Akhtar is of the opinion that Pakistan captain Babar Azam should have been part of the video or even their 1992 World Cup win should have been shown in the promo.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is not pleased with the promotional video of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which stars Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The campaign 'It takes one day' features JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues in short cameos along with 85 content creators from across the country.

Akhtar is of the opinion that Pakistan captain Babar Azam should have been part of the video or even their 1992 World Cup win should have been shown in the promo. “Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam’s significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," tweeted Akhtar.

However, the video includes, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz. The video was organised by Meta, which is the official digital content licensee of the ICC.

Speaking about the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of state, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programs in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe."

The ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 and will conclude on the 19th of November. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the venue for the opening and closing games as fans hope that Team India will repeat the history from the 2011 edition of the tournament and bring back the cup home.