Shikhar Dhawan says that he was shocked at being left out of the Indian squad for Asian Games 2023

Seasoned Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that was a bit shocked after being left out of the squad for the Asian Games 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a second-string roster for the quadrennial competition, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ruturaj Gaikwad set to lead the team in the tournament.

“When my name was not there, I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well,” Dhawan was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

He added, “I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that. I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to National Cricket Academy (in Bengaluru). I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it.”

Dhawan maintained that he is keeping fit in case a surprise call-up emerges in the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in October-November this year. He said that he still enjoys training and respects whatever calls the selection committee makes.

He expressed happiness for having had a celebrated career with the Indian team and said that he is glad for whatever contributions he has made to the Indian team. Dhawan leads the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is looking forward to the upcoming edition of the tournament next year. He has a terrific record in the 50-overs World Cup, having slammed 537 runs with three centuries and a half-century to his name in 10 matches. He was the highest run-scorer in India’s last ICC tournament victory, which was the Champions Trophy held in England in 2013.