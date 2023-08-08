Shikhar Dhawan opens up on what it feels like to play an India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup

Dhawan has played for India against Pakistan in various multi-nation competitions, namely: ICC Champions Trophy 2013, Asia Cup 2014, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2015, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and the Asia Cup in 2018. He averages 54.29 with two half-centuries and a ton against Pakistan in seven ODIs. In World Cups, Dhawan has slammed 537 runs with three centuries and a half-century to his name in 10 matches. He was the highest run-scorer in India’s last ICC tournament victory, which was the Champions Trophy held in England in 2013.

Seasoned India opener Shikhar Dhawan has touched upon what it feels like to play in a World Cup match against Pakistan. In a video posted by Star Sports, Dhawan said that the Men in Blue have mostly been on the winning side whenever they have locked horns with the arch-rivals in a multi-nation tournament.

However, he cautioned that emerging victorious against Pakistan is more or less a non-negotiable as India gears to take the Babar Azam-led side on in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

“It has always been the case of ‘Whether or not you win the World Cup, don’t lose to Pakistan’ (laughs). But winning the World Cup is also important and by God’s grace hopefully we will. There’s definitely excitement (while playing Pakistan) but also a lot of pressure,” Dhawan said.

He added, “There’s definitely a satisfying feeling playing against them when the match ends. Whenever I have played Pakistan, we have won mostly. The intensity on the field is also high, but there’s also some light chat with them.”

Dhawan has played for India against Pakistan in various multi-nation competitions, namely: ICC Champions Trophy 2013, Asia Cup 2014, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2015, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and the Asia Cup in 2018. He averages 54.29 with two half-centuries and a ton against Pakistan in seven ODIs. In World Cups, Dhawan has slammed 537 runs with three centuries and a half-century to his name in 10 matches. He was the highest run-scorer in India’s last ICC tournament victory, which was the Champions Trophy held in England in 2013.