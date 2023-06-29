Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead Team India in Asian Games 2023: Report

The Asian Games will be held from September 23-October 8, 2023. Hence, the dates will clash with the commencement of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will start in India from October 5 onwards. Shikhar Dhawan has been on the sidelines of the 50-overs squad since December 2022.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead a second-string team in the Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou in China. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to send its both men’s and women’s team to the quadrennial event later this year.

The Asian Games will be held from September 23-October 8, 2023. Hence, the dates will clash with the commencement of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will start in India from October 5 onwards. Dhawan has been on the sidelines of the 50-overs squad since December 2022.

The elevation of Shubman Gill in the ODI squad means that the seasoned southpaw has not found a place in the roster this year. However, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper has led India in 12 matches in the past, as late as during the series’ against Zimbabwe and South Africa in 2022.

His experience and captaincy credentials make him the frontrunner to lead Team India in the tournament. With plenty of players in the periphery of the ODI squad lately, the Asian Games gives the team a fair opportunity to give some much-deserved playing time to younger players.

The BCCI will take a final call on this issue in the BCCI Apex Council meeting on July 7. Dhawan has a fantastic record in multi-nation tournaments, having scored 537 runs in 10 innings in the ICC ODI World Cup.

He was the highest run-scorer in India’s victorious run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and has come in clutch in plenty of high-pressure games in the past. Dhawan averages 44.11 with 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries in 163 ODI innings. The Asian Games might give him a good opportunity to further cement his legacy in the Indian cricketing landscape.