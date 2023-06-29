CNBC TV18
Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead Team India in Asian Games 2023: Report

Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead Team India in Asian Games 2023: Report

Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead Team India in Asian Games 2023: Report
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 29, 2023 9:37:07 PM IST (Published)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead a second-string team in the Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou in China. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to send its both men’s and women’s team to the quadrennial event later this year.

The Asian Games will be held from September 23-October 8, 2023. Hence, the dates will clash with the commencement of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will start in India from October 5 onwards. Dhawan has been on the sidelines of the 50-overs squad since December 2022.
