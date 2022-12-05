Dhawan scored the fastest Test century by a debutant in a match against Australia in Mohali in 2012-13. He made his century off just 85 balls and was finally dismissed for 187

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was already into his ninth year of first-class cricket when he stroked his fastest Test century by a debutant at a match against Australia in Mohali in 2012-13. Dhawan scored his century off just 85 balls and was finally dismissed for 187. Even though the attacking left-handed opener was one of the mainstays of the Delhi line-up, it took him a long time to become a part of the Indian cricket team as the opening partnership back then was almost fixed between the dynamic duo Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

However, soon after his sizzling performance in his debut match, Dhawan was picked in India's squad for the Champions Trophy. He continued his form and emerged as the player of the tournament in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, scoring 363 runs in just five games, including two centuries.

On Shikhar Dhawan’s birthday on December 5, here is a look at the records and achievements of the Indian batsman.

Dhawan holds the record of scoring a century and a duck in a Test match. In the India Vs New Zealand Test match in 2014 in Auckland, Dhawan scored zero in the first innings and 115 in the second.

Dhawan scored a hundred in his hundredth one-day international (ODI) match. He made 109 playing against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018.

He was one of the leading run scorers for India in the ICC World Cup 2015. Dhawan ranked fifth, making 412 runs in eight matches, including two centuries and a half-century.

The Indian opener is the only player to get two consecutive golden bats at ICC Champions Trophy. The golden bat is given to the cricketer with the most runs in the tournament.

In 2021, Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award by the government of India in recognition of his outstanding achievement in sports.