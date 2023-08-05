Sheikh Jassim wins takeover race for Manchester United, deal to complete in November: Report

Sheikh Jassim wants a complete takeover, as opposed to Sir Ratcliffe who had offered the Glazer family an opportunity to retain their stakes even after the sale.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has beat competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe to win the takeover race for Manchester United. The Qatari banker has reached a breakthrough with the incumbent owners of the club, i.e. the Glazer family, and is set to acquire them for $6 billion.

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are currently doing due diligence before filing in their formal offer for the same. The deal is set to round off by November 2023, Daily Express reports

Sheikh Jassim wants a complete takeover, as opposed to Sir Ratcliffe who had offered the Glazer family an opportunity to retain their stakes even after the sale. Earlier, it had emerged that the Glazer family met Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to request him to ask Sheikh Jasim to increase his bid for the acquisition.

Even Sheikh Jasim contacted Al-Khelaifi to discuss his bid in June. Sheikh Jasim’s bid provides for setting up of a separate fund for the redevelopment of Old Trafford and the club’s official training ground. It will also take care of the club’s debt worth nearly £1 billion. Sheikh Jasim had gotten in touch with Al-Khelaifi the first time they thought of getting into this entire deal as well.

Contract extension with Adidas

In other off-field matters, United announced a 10-year extension to its partnership with Adidas that the English club said will be worth more than $1 billion.

United's deal with the German sportswear brand as its official uniform supplier runs to 2035 and ‘has a minimum cash guarantee of 900 million pounds (USD 1.15 billion), subject to certain adjustments,’ the team said, making it the most lucrative in Premier League history.

“It is very natural for us to continue our cooperation," Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said. We will combine tradition and innovation to please both the players and the fans. We look forward to continuing our partnership with one of the most iconic clubs in football,” he added.