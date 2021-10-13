Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's main squad for T20 World Cup

Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Wednesday replaced Axar Patel in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17. The 29-year-old Thakur has impressed with his 18 wickets in the ongoing IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee after a discussion with the team management has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad. All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of stand-by players," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

With pace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who plays for Mumbai Indians, not bowling during the IPL because of fitness issues, the selectors wanted a cover for him.

"The selectors felt that they were one pacer short and also with Hardik Pandya not bowling, they needed an all-rounder in the main squad," a source close to the selection committee told PTI. "Axar remains in stand by and if Ravindra Jadeja gets injured, he will again be back in main team. Till Jaddu plays, Axar won't be required."

As reported by PTI, the selectors also included Harshal Patel among the net bowlers for the Indian team.

"The following cricketers will join the team bubble in Dubai and assist Team India in their preparations: Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham," the statement said.

India will open their campaign on October 24 against Pakistan