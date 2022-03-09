Shane Warne's state memorial to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the stadium where Shane Warne picked up his 700th Test wicket, will now also be the venue for Warne's state memorial. The public farewell will be held on March 30.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday confirmed the MCG as the venue for a state memorial service to honour Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack last week in Thailand. He was 52.

The family has announced it will hold a private funeral before the MCG service.

"There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G. Victorians will be able to pay tribute to Shane and his contribution our state, and his sport, at a memorial service at the MCG on the evening of March 30th." Andrews tweeted on Wednesday.

Apart from Warne's historic 700th Test wicket, the MCG also witnessed Warne's famous Ashes hat trick in 1994. Warne was born and raised in Melbourne.

Autopsy results confirmed the death was due to natural causes with no signs of foul play.

Following his death on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on Friday, Warnes's body was taken by ferry to the mainland city of Surat Thani on Sunday. It was transported to Thailand's capital, Bangkok, on Monday night and was being prepared to fly home to Melbourne.

Warnes's family issued a statement on Monday describing the night of his death on March 4 as the beginning of a never-ending nightmare."

