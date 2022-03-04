Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52: Reports

Media reports, quoting a brief statement from the Australian cricket legend's management, said the leg-spinner passed away in Thailand.

Australia cricket legend and arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all-time Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, media reports said
The reports, quoting a brief statement from Warne's management, said the leg-spinner passed away in Thailand,
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the report quotes the statement, which goes on to add, "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.
