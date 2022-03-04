Shane Warne, 1969-2022: We bid adieu to cricket's most-loved bad boy who redefined the game

The man who redefined leg-spin, marrying immaculate control with lethal turn, entertained on every occasion that he took the field, and frequently off it too, and inspired a whole generation of youngsters who grew up mimicking his peculiar run-up in their own backyards is no more.

Shane Keith Warne, who was widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died at the age of just 52 . The Australian was found unresponsive in his villa at Koh Samui, Thailand, after suffering a suspected heart attack on Friday, March 4.

Warne, born on September 13, 1969, redefined leg-spin in an era when fast bowling dominated the sport. He was called up by Australia after playing just seven matches in the Sheffield Shield, a domestic club competition and made his debut against India on 2nd January 1990 at Sydney.

But the moment that Warne really captured the imagination of fans worldwide was when he rocked up to bowl for the very first time on the shores of Australia’s oldest cricketing rivals England. Warne completely bamboozled Mike Gatting with his very first delivery, widely acclaimed as the ‘Ball of the Century’, pitching well outside leg before zipping back after hitting the surface to flatten the off-stump.

That Ashes series, Warne would go on to pick up 34 wickets in six Tests at an average of 25.79, announcing his arrival as England’s new tormentor-in-chief. A role he no doubt relished, as evidenced by his tally of 195 Test wickets (highest against a single opposition) from 36 matches against England.

In a career that spanned 1992-2007, Warne would go on to grab 708 wickets in the longest format, becoming the first cricketer to breach the 700-wicket mark in Test cricket and second only to another legend of the sport Muthiah Muralidaran.

Illustration by Santanu Kumar Santan

In both ODIs and Tests combined, Warne has 1,001 wickets from 339 International outings for Australia, a tally that again is only eclipsed by Muralidaran. But it wasn’t always his wicket-taking exploits that made the headlines.

Known for his off-field antics as much as for his exploits with the ball in hand, Warne was always a controversial figure. A low point in his career was when he was recalled in the middle of the 2003 World Cup campaign after testing positive for a diuretic, a drug he claimed was given to him by his mother for weight loss. Warne not only missed out on lifting the World Cup when his teammates beat India in the Final, but was subsequently banned for an entire year.

However, despite these distractions, one thing that there can never be doubted about Warne was his immense love for the game.

Despite retiring from the International arena in 2007, Warne continued playing domestic cricket and it was during this phase of his career that fans in India got a true idea of his infectious personality when he signed up for the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2008, Warne was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals and was made captain of the team, leading the franchise to what remains their only IPL title. The fact that the Royals, despite spending much more in recent years, have failed to replicate that success is testament to the role that Warne played.

That title-winning team owes its success to Warne’s cricketing genius, adapting effortlessly to the newer shorter format, and his inspiring leadership skills that created a true sense of camaraderie and team spirit giving youngsters such as Ravindra Jadeja a launchpad where they could truly shine.

Simply put, Warne loved cricket and judging by the waves of sentiment that have come pouring in since the awful news of his demise has emerged, it’s fair to say the sport truly loved him back. Rest in peace Champ, you’ll be sorely missed.

Also read: