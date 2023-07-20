Shah Rukh Khan adds glamour to ICC World Cup 2023 campaign 'It Takes One Day'

The ODI World Cup will begin on the October 5 and will conclude on the 19th of November. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the venue for the opening and closing games as fans hope that Team India will repeat the history from the 2011 edition of the tournament and bring back the cup home.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan launched the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign 'It takes one day' in his iconic voiceover. India is the host country for the ODI World Cup and who is better than the Bollywood Superstar to launch the campaign? The video was organised by Meta, the official digital content licensee of the ICC featuring 85 content creators from across the country.

Adding to the grandeur of the video are cricketers JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes, and Jemimah Rodrigues. The video pan outs the different eras of the ICC World Cup tournament showing fans experiencing different kinds of emotions.

Watch the video here:

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆 All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z— ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023 SRK fans were thrilled to see the actor's association with the tournament who himself has been a keen admirer of the game in the past. The Pathan actor is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking about the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of state, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programs in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe."

