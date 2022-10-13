Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma shine as dominant India beat Thailand by 74 runs to enter the 2022 women's Asia Cup final

By CNBCTV18.com

A dominant Indian proved too good for Thaliand in the first semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 as the Harmanpreet Kaur led side beat Naruemol Chaiwai and co. by 74 runs to qualify for the final of the tournament.

By qualifying for this year's Asia Cup final, India has become the only team to feature in all the finals of Women's Asia Cup. India won the inaugural Asia Cup in 2004 when the tournament was played in the ODI format. The tournament assumed the T20 format. The previous edition of the Women's Asia Cup was held in 2018 when India lost to Bangladesh in the final.

India now awaits the winner of the second semifinal to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to know their opponents for the Saturday's title match.

On the morning of the match, Chaiwai won the toss at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and opted to field first.

Opener Shafali Verma was the star of the Indian innings as she blasted her way to 42 in 28 deliveries hitting five fours and one six. Shafali got a steady support from Harmanpreet. The Indian captain scored 36 runs in 30 balls. With the efforts of other batters around India scored 148/6 in allotted 20 overs.

Offbreak bowler Sornnarin Tippoch proved to be the standout bowler for Thailand as she bowled a good spell of 4-0-24-3. Two of Tippoch's three wickets were Shafali and Harmanpreet.

India started defending the target of 149 in style as Deepti picked the wickets of Thai openers Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham inside the first five overs. Deepti then picked the wicket of Sornnarin Tippoch soon after the Power Play to reduce Thailand to 18/3 in 6.1 overs. With three of the top four batters departing early, the rest of the match for Thailand became about mere surviving 20 overs rather than going for the target. Chaiwai dropped the anchor as she played a slowish innings of 21 in 41 deliveries. Nattaya Boochatham played a knock of 21 in 29 balls before departing in the 17th over. Chaiwai was dismissed in the 19th over. Wickets kept tumbling but Chaiwai and Boochatham's resistance meant that India were denied the joy of picking all 10 Thai wickets as they played out their entire quota of 20 overs and finished on a paltry 74/9.

Shafali for her breezy knock and a wicket in the match was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Brief Scores:

India: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24). Thailand: 74 for 9 in 20 overs (Naruemol Chaiwai 21, Nattaya Boochatham 21; Deepti Sharma 3/7).