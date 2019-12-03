Several sponsors for cricket but very few for other sports, says Pawan Munjal

India has several sponsors for cricket but very few come forward to sponsor other sports like golf, said Pawan Munjal, chairman of Hero Motocorp.

“Umpteen number of sponsors available for cricket but for other sports like golf there are a very few corporates, who will come forward, especially for women sports,” Munjal told CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, who caught up with him at the Hero World Challenge in Albany at Bahamas.

Hero Motocorp is the title sponsor of Hero World Challenge and Tiger Woods is the host of the tournament.

Talking about golf in India, Munjal said, “Before we got involved with Hero World Challenge, in February of 2014, Tiger came to Delhi and played at the Delhi Golf Club. Hero has been sponsoring golf for a very long time. I have never seen that many people on the golf course just to see one person play.”