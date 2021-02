Serena Williams has returned to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since she won the tournament in 2017. Williams claimed the last five games and beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals despite 33 unforced errors. She set up a showdown with Naomi Osaka for a spot in the final.

Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th major singles championship. She was terrific in the first set against Halep but had a bit of a wobble early in the second and trailed 3-1.

