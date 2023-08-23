Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome second child, Adira River Ohanian

In a heart-warming social media post, Alexis Ohanian, the proud father of two, introduced the world to their newborn daughter, writing, “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.”

Expressing his gratitude for the happiness that has filled their household, Ohanian praised Serena, playfully referring to her as the “GMOAT” (Greatest Mother of All Time). He also thanked the medical staff for taking good care of Serena and Adira. He ended the caption with a beautiful quote stating, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Notably, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, the first child of Serena and Alexis, has her own dedicated Instagram account, where she shared an adorable photo of herself holding her baby sister. Serena started her daughter's Instagram page when Olympia was a baby and the page is managed by Serena and her husband.

Speaking with American weekly magazine, PEOPLE, Ohanian said that the couple's eldest daughter, Olympia, is overjoyed about her role as the elder sister. According to Ohanian, Olympia had been eagerly anticipating this moment, making her excitement palpable. The father of two also shared his newfound confidence in handling a newborn, as the experience of raising Olympia had prepared him for this journey.

The announcement of Serena's second pregnancy came earlier this year in May, catching the attention of fans and media alike when she candidly revealed the news at the Met Gala event in New York.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams , 41, stands at a pivotal juncture in her career, with her decision to retire from professional tennis to prioritise her family life. Having last participated in the US Open a year ago, the legendary tennis star has marked her first full year of retirement. Her remarkable career boasts an impressive 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 319 weeks ranked as World No.1 and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside her sister Venus Williams.