"Seeing MS Dhoni limping through wickets breaks my heart," says Irfan Pathan as CSK captain shares update on knee injury

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared an emotional message for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni after CSK beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs at Chepauk on Wednesday. Dhoni had hit 20 runs off nine deliveries, including two maximums and a boundary to help Chennai get to 167 on a fairly challenging surface.

Dhoni has already struck 10 sixes to with four boundaries in the 96 runs he has scored in this season. However, he has visibly struggled whilst running between the wickets due to his knee injury. Even in the post-match presentation, Dhoni said, “This is what my job is, I have told them (teammates) this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute.”

Now Pathan, who shared the dressing room with Dhoni for many years during the formative period of their respective careers, reflected on the same by tweeting, “Seeing Dhoni limping thru (through) running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah.”

Later on, the 38-year-old also put up a picture with Dhoni in the dressing room as he warmly reminisced their playing days. Pathan mentioned that there has never been a time when the two of them have met and not recollected the countless memories they created whilst representing India.

“Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti (We pick our friendship from were we leave it). Never been a time where we met and didn’t remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet,” he tweeted.

CSK solidified their place at the second spot in the points table with 15 points to their name after 12 games. A victory from here might seal the team’s qualification to the playoffs. Chennai next face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Sunday.