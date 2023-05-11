"Seeing MS Dhoni limping through wickets breaks my heart," says Irfan Pathan as CSK captain shares update on knee injury

The 38-year-old also put up a picture with Dhoni in the dressing room as he warmly reminisced their playing days.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared an emotional message for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni after CSK beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs at Chepauk on Wednesday. Dhoni had hit 20 runs off nine deliveries, including two maximums and a boundary to help Chennai get to 167 on a fairly challenging surface.

Dhoni has already struck 10 sixes to with four boundaries in the 96 runs he has scored in this season. However, he has visibly struggled whilst running between the wickets due to his knee injury. Even in the post-match presentation, Dhoni said, “This is what my job is, I have told them (teammates) this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute.”

