Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel set to retire from F1 at the end of 2022 season

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari. He made the announcement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"I hereby announce my retirement from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season," he said in a video statement explaining his reasons on a newly-created Instagram page.

"I love this sport. It has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is life on track, there's my life off track too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity.

"Next to racing I have grown a family and I love being around them. I have grown other interests outside Formula One," he explained.

Vettel, who has become increasingly outspoken on a range of topics from the environment to LGBTQ+ rights, said Formula One was increasingly in conflict with his personal life.

"My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye and, most importantly, being able to learn from them and let them inspire me," he said.

"I feel we live in very decisive times and how we all shape these next years will determine our lives.

"My passion comes with certain aspects that I've learned to dislike."

Vettel said in May that climate change made him question his job as a racing driver.

Asked then whether his position on the environment and global warming made him a hypocrite, considering he was part of a "gas-guzzling" sport in a team sponsored by Saudi oil giant Aramco, he conceded that it did.

"There's questions I ask myself every day and I'm not a saint," he said then.

Vettel is one of the most successful drivers in Formula One history and has won four World Drivers' Championship titles, which he won consecutively from 2010 to 2013. Vettel is the youngest World Champion in Formula One.

Vettel also has the third-most race victories (53) and podium finishes (122), and fourth-most pole positions (57).

The German also holds the record for most consecutive race wins in a single season. Vettel won nine races from the 2013 Belgian Grand Prix to the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix. With 13 victories in a single F1 season, Vettel is tied with countryman and legendary F1 racer Michael Schumacher for the most race wins in a single F1 season.

In the ongoing season of F1 Vettel stands in 14th place in the driver's standings after collecting 15 points while his team Aston Martin are 9th having amassed 19 points.

His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019