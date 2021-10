What a start for Namibia! Trumpelmann cramps Munsey for room on the 1st ball as the batter chops it back onto the stumps. He sends down two wide deliveries down leg to MacLeod but draws the batter into a wild slash on the 3rd delivery and gets his man CAUGHT BEHIND! The stand-in skipper is next to depart on a ‘Golden Duck’ as Trumpelmann gets the ball to nip back sharply beating the inside edge and trapping him LBW. Trumpelmann is on a hat-trick but Wallace makes sure to see out the over safely. 2 runs and 3 wickets from that over!

Scotland 2/3 after the first over.