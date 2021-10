Zazai pushes the 1st delivery to the off-side. Wheal sends the next ball wide down leg and has to reload. He doesn’t give Zazai any room to free his arms with tight lines. The Afghanistan opener fails to get any runs off the first 5 balls. Zazai rocks back and pulls the last ball through mid-wicket for a single. Just 2 runs off the over. Good start by Wheal.

Afghanistan 2/0 after the first over.