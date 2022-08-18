    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA

    SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA

    SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the IOA, that the world sports body does not recognise any un-elected bodies like the CoA and consequently, India may be barred from taking part in international sports events.

    In an interim relief, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered status quo and said the Delhi High Court-appointed three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) will not take over the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association.
    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the IOA, that the world sports body does not recognise any un-elected bodies like the CoA and consequently, India may be barred from taking part in international sports events.
    Also Read:
    With FIFA banning AIFF, is this the end of the road for captain Sunil Chhetri?
    The top court took note of the submissions of the law officer that the order may have negative repercussions on the nation and granted the interim relief ordering status quo into the affairs of the IOA. Consequently, the Delhi High Court-appointed COA, comprising former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup, will not be able to take IOA over.
    The Supreme Court has now posted an appeal of IOA for further hearing on August 22. Earlier in the day, the solicitor general sought an urgent hearing and said the appointment of the CoA may lead to the Association's suspension by the International Olympic Committee as it happened in the case of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently.
    The Delhi High Court on August 16 had ordered the setting up of a three-member CoA to manage the affairs of the IOA. The high court had said the persistent recalcitrance of the IOA to comply with the Sports Code made it imperative that its affairs be put in the hands of the CoA.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Delhi High CourtIndian Olympic AssociationSupreme Court

    Next Article

    Explained: What are the laws of remission in Gujarat under which 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case were released?

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng