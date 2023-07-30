Saudi league has changed the transfer market, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

The Spaniard explained that the Premier League clubs have spent highly on transfers and wages owing to their ability to secure greater amounts in sponsorships and television broadcast rights. He does not look at the Saudi league as some sort of threat though.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that the Saudi Pro League has changed football and that it is here to stay. Guardiola acknowledged that it was difficult to believe that several top European football stars would move to the desert nation before Cristiano Ronaldo made the high-profile switch to Al-Nassr last December.

The two-time treble-winning tactician said that the league has the means to be successful and that a greater number of top players could be moving to Saudi soon.

“I think the Saudi league has changed the market. Many things happened unexpectedly. Just a few months ago, a year ago, when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the only one to go, then no one could imagine the amount of top, top players, quality, extraordinary players (who are) going to play in the Saudi league. I think in the close future it's going to happen more and more,” Guardiola said.

The Spaniard explained that the Premier League clubs have spent highly on transfers and wages owing to their ability to secure greater amounts in sponsorships and television broadcast rights. He does not look at the Saudi league as some sort of threat though.

“It's not about a threat. It is a reality. They want to create a strong league and they are the league who can do it. The feeling is that right now they have arrived to stay,” the former FC Barcelona manager said.

Guardiola’s team has been at the receiving end of Saudi’s recent splurge in the market. Five-time Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez has moved to Al-Ahli after rounding off an extremely successful stint with City. Mahrez has 82 goals and 61 assists in 284 appearances in the Premier League. He was a vital cog in Leicester City’s emphatic league title win in 2015/16.