Saud Shakeel — Pakistan's new middle-order batsman who is playing Test cricket the old fashioned way

On Tuesday Saud Shakeel's career-best 208 not out fetched Pakistan a significant first-innings lead of 149 in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Thanks to Shakeel's stellar efforts Pakistan were able to recover from a precarious position of 73/4 to end with a monumental total of 461 all-out.

In Shakeel Pakistan have unearthed a batsman who seems to be attuned to performing the rescue act whenever his team is in trouble.

Earlier this year, Shakeel struck his maiden Test hundred in a match against New Zealand. After New Zealand had posted 449 on the scoreboard, Pakistan were in a slight spot of bother with the scorecard reading 182/4. It was this point on that Shakeel struck a 150-run stand with Sarfaraz Ahmed.

By the time the last Pakistan batter -- Abrar Ahmed -- was dismissed Pakistan stood at 408 with Shakeel unbeaten at 125.

The most interesting aspect about Shakeel's approach is that he doesn't shy away from playing long grinding knocks. In an age when England's slam-bang 'Bazball' approach to Test cricket is thrilling the cricket fans, Shakeel's slow and steady approach feels antediluvian.

Saud Shakeel in Test cricket: 37(94), 76(159), 63(106), 94(213), 23(58), 53(133), 22(34), 55*(108), 125*(341), 32(146) & 208*(361)What a dream start in his career. pic.twitter.com/rMkqOalNKb— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 18, 2023

Against New Zealand Shakeel batted lefthanded Shakeel batted throughout the third day of the Test and consumed 341 deliveries. In his knock against Sri Lanka Shakeel played 361 balls.

On his Test debut against England in December last year, Shakeel stayed put for 94 deliveries spanning across 144 minutes to score 37 runs. In Pakistan's second outing Shakeel notched up his maiden fifty. Again there was no hurry in Shakeel's approach as he batted for close to 248 minutes and faced 159 deliveries.

In the next Test when the likes of Ben Duckett (63), Ollie Pope (60) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (75) had the strike rates of 128.57, 98.36 and 78.94 respectively, Shakeel scored his 63 runs at a strike rate of 59.43. In the same match, in Pakistan's second innings, Shakeel fell just six runs short of what could have been his maiden Test ton. For his 94, Shakeel consumed 213 deliveries and clocked 332 minutes.

Beyond the knocks described above, Shakeel has notched two other fifties (53 vs. England) and (55* vs. New Zealand). While his strike rate in the fifty against England was 39.84, his unbeaten half-century versus New Zealand came at a strike rate of 50.92.

What is even more interesting is that Shakeel seems to bring his best the second time he bats in a Test match. A trait that has been mastered only by the best of the best in Test cricket and is a sign of a champion batter.

Shakeel's returns in the second innings are as follows: 76, 94, 53, 55* and 32.

The idea behind Shakeel's gritty knocks is simple, stick to the basic of rotating strike and take singles and twos.

"... my strength is I like to rotate the strike. You'll have noticed I like to take singles as regularly as possible, and I can find singles on both sides of the ground.", Shakeel said to ESPNCRICINFO.

Following his double-hundred Shakeel's average has skyrocketed to 98.50 and is hovering in Bradman's vicinity. As his career progresses, Shakeel's average is bound to drop. But what will hold Shakeel and Pakistan in good stead is that the batter loves to spend copious amount of time in the middle and playing Test cricket the old fashioned way.