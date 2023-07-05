Sarfaraz, Pujara, Shaw and other big stars fail for Western Zone in Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone

Mumbai’s star Sarfaraz Khan, whose exclusion from the Test side for the tour of Caribbean drew a lot of flak, was dismissed for a duck and bowled by Mavi. Khan averages 79.65 in first-class (FC) cricket and he could have used Duleep Trophy to make a statement, which could not happen eventually.

The star-studded West Zone squad of the Duleep Trophy has been reduced to tatters in the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the Alur KSCA Cricket Ground in Karnataka against the Central Zone on Wednesday. The Priyank Panchal-led side arguably possessed the most promising batting order amongst all teams in the tournament.

Panchal, a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, is accompanied by Delhi Capitals (DC) star Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order. A veteran of over 100 Test matches Cheteshwar Pujara follows the duo at No. 3 whereas Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan make up the rest of the middle-order.

Accordingly, they were widely expected to dominate proceedings against Shivam Mavi-led Central Zone unit that does not possess many prominent faces. However, West Zone stood at 145/6 at the end of 60 overs with each of the aforementioned five batsmen back in the pavilion.

Also Read:

Shaw and Panchal got their team to a decent start, but, Saurabh Kumar dismissed the former to draw the first blood in the proceedings. In the very next over, pacer Yash Thakur, having represented the Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season, clean bowled Panchal for only 13 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat at No. 4. He was fast-tracked into the Test team earlier this year but lost his place in the roster thereafter. The batsman would have been expected to make hay in the Duleep Trophy in order to spark a comeback in the whites. However, Mavi soon ensured that Central Zone saw the back of Yadav.

On the other hand, Pujara kept toiling hard, as he got into the groove well in his own trademark style. However, an out-of-sorts unexpected shot played off Mavi landed in Amandeep Khare’s hands to bring curtains down on his 28-run knock.

Mumbai’s star Sarfaraz Khan, whose exclusion from the Test side for the tour of Caribbean drew a lot of flak, was dismissed for a duck and bowled by Mavi. Khan averages 79.65 in first-class (FC) cricket and he could have used Duleep Trophy to make a statement, which could not happen eventually.

Brief Scores - At Tea: Western Zone 145/6 (Atit Sheth 36*, Mavi 36/3)