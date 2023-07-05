CNBC TV18
Sarfaraz, Pujara, Shaw and other big stars fail for Western Zone in Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone

By Tarkesh Jha  Jul 5, 2023 5:23:53 PM IST (Published)

Mumbai’s star Sarfaraz Khan, whose exclusion from the Test side for the tour of Caribbean drew a lot of flak, was dismissed for a duck and bowled by Mavi. Khan averages 79.65 in first-class (FC) cricket and he could have used Duleep Trophy to make a statement, which could not happen eventually.

The star-studded West Zone squad of the Duleep Trophy has been reduced to tatters in the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the Alur KSCA Cricket Ground in Karnataka against the Central Zone on Wednesday. The Priyank Panchal-led side arguably possessed the most promising batting order amongst all teams in the tournament.

Panchal, a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, is accompanied by Delhi Capitals (DC) star Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order.  A veteran of over 100 Test matches Cheteshwar Pujara follows the duo at No. 3 whereas Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan make up the rest of the middle-order.
Accordingly, they were widely expected to dominate proceedings against Shivam Mavi-led Central Zone unit that does not possess many prominent faces. However, West Zone stood at 145/6 at the end of 60 overs with each of the aforementioned five batsmen back in the pavilion.
X