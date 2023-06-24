Sarfaraz Khan posts about 'one love' on social media after Test snub

Sarfaraz scored 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign which included three centuries. In 2021-22, his average was 122.75 with 982 runs.

Sarfaraz Khan's impressive domestic cricket had made him a strong contender for India's call-up. However, after the squad announcement, it became evident that he has been overlooked for the tour of the West Indies based on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad's Indian Premier League (IPL) performances.

Although the decision was criticised by a few on social media, Khan posted an Instagram story in which he shared his piece of mind. Sarfaraz posted a picture of the batting nets along with the caption - "One Love". The post also had the title track from the movie "Lakshya" playing in the background.

Sarfaraz scored 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign which included three centuries. In 2021-22, his average was 122.75 with 982 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar had also expressed his disappointment in not picking Sarfaraz even after his back-to-back domestic success with the bat. "Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team."

"Tell him that his performances are being recognized. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it's of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red ball game as well," he added.