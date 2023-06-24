Sarfaraz Khan posts about 'one love' on social media after Test snub

Sarfaraz scored 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign which included three centuries. In 2021-22, his average was 122.75 with 982 runs.

Sarfaraz Khan's impressive domestic cricket had made him a strong contender for India's call-up. However, after the squad announcement, it became evident that he has been overlooked for the tour of the West Indies based on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad's Indian Premier League (IPL) performances.

Although the decision was criticised by a few on social media, Khan posted an Instagram story in which he shared his piece of mind. Sarfaraz posted a picture of the batting nets along with the caption - "One Love". The post also had the title track from the movie "Lakshya" playing in the background.