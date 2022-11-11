    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homesports News

    Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: A look at his best knocks in the IPL

    A solid batsman in the middle order, Sanju Samson has scored over 3,526 runs in 138 matches for an average of 29.14 in his IPL career. On his birthday here’s a look at some of his best knocks in IPL tournaments.

    Sanju Samson has emerged as one of India's most talented cricketers and the sport's flag-bearer for his home state Kerala. In the domestic circuits, the wicket-keeper-batsman has put in solid performances in the past and he has become an IPL star as well. Sanju Samson celebrates his 28th birthday today, November 11.

    A solid batsman in the middle order, Samson has scored over 3,526 runs in 138 matches for an average of 29.14 in his IPL career. On his birthday here’s a look at some of his best knocks in IPL tournaments.
    1..102* off 55 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019
    Sanju Samson’s 102-run knock against SRH in 2019 is arguably the best innings of the player. He destroyed the bowling attack of SRH with boundaries around the park.
    Samson scored an unbeaten 102-run knock off just 55 balls, hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes. Alongside Ajinkya Rahane, he forged a 119-run partnership, posting a team total of 198 runs.
    ALSO READ: India vs England T20 World Cup 2nd Semifinal preview: Probable-11, betting odds, fantasy picks and more
    2. 119 off 63 balls vs Punjab Kings in 2021
    Given a mammoth target of 222 to chase, Samson single-handedly turned the match in his team’s favour by smashing 119 runs in just 63 balls. Playing a captain’s knock for the Rajasthan Royals, Samson brought the target down to 13 off six. He hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his innings, but his team fell short on the last ball as they lost by 4 runs.
    3. 92*off 45 balls vs RCB in 2018
    Up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Samson entered the fray at number 3 to bat. He took off from the onset and went on to score 92 runs off just 45 balls at a blistering pace.
    Samson hit 10 sixes in that innings and helped the RR to post a total of 217 runs. Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh put in valiant efforts to chase the total, but in the end, RCB fell short by 19 runs.
    4. 102 off 63 balls vs Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017
    Samson notched his maiden century in IPL in the year 2017 playing his second season for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).  Samson scored 102 runs off 63 balls against Rising Pune Supergiants coming in at number three in the second over of the innings.  He smashed 8 fours and 5 sixes on the way to his maiden century.
    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 | Royals' tweet upsets skipper Sanju Samson, team sacks social media team
    5. 82 off 57 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021
    Samson delivered a phenomenal knock once against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad scoring 82 runs in just 57 deliveries to take his side to a total of 164 runs. It was his 15th half-century which came in succession as he became the 19th batsman to reach 3000 IPL runs.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
