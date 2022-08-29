'You are ok to talk to me?' Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja after India-Pak match

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The two cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja had an infamous and ugly spat on social media during the 2019 World Cup, when Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer and Jadeja slammed the former cricketer for his “verbal diarrhoea"

Three years ago, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja had an infamous and ugly spat on social media during the 2019 World Cup. Over the years, things got better with the two exchanging certain harmless banters on social media, but Manjrekar and Jadeja did not face each other in a direct conversation until on Sunday after the India-Pakistan match at Dubai cricket stadium.

Team India came out victorious against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group A clash on Sunday. In a thrilling finish, Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 33-run off 17 balls. Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock of 35 runs off 29 balls to put up a fifth wicket partnership of 52 runs with Pandya. India won the battle by five wickets.

In the post-match interaction, Manjrekar, who is part of the broadcasting panel, was tasked with the job to interview Jadeja. Manjrekar decided to break the ice between the two cricketers with a cheeky comment: “First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?” to which Jadeja smilingly replied: “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!! I don't have any problem.”

The ugly spat between the two started in 2019 during the World Cup when Manjrekar called Jadeja a “bits and pieces" cricketer, a comment that soon went viral.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket,” Manjrekar had said, adding that in the Test match format, Jadeja was a pure bowler. “But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

Jadeja had slammed the former cricketer over this comment, saying that he has played twice the number of matches Manjrekar did in his cricketing career and was still playing. “Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea."

After Jadeja had scored a 50 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, he taunted the former batsman at the commentary studio, saying “Ab kya bologe?” (What will you say now?).

He later told Indian Express that “those who understand would know who I was targeting the celebration at!”

On Sunday, Jadeja spoke about his innings against Pakistan and the partnership with Hardik Pandya.

Jadeja played an aggressive innings hitting a six and four off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. He was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz in the last over, after scoring 35 runs in 29 balls.