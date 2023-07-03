Sania Mirza to pair up with Johanna Konta for the Ladies Invitational Doubles at Wimbledon 2023

The Indian tennis star played her last match at the Dubai Tennis Championship alongside Madison Keys and her last appearance at a Grand Slam was at the Australian Open.

Sania Mirza will pair up with Britain's Johanna Konta for the Ladies Invitational Doubles at Wimbledon . The Indian tennis star played her last match at the Dubai Tennis Championship alongside Madison Keys and her last appearance at a Grand Slam was at the Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki who announced her comeback after taking a long personal break will also be part of the event. Mirza and Konta are placed in Group B which will also have players like Kim Clijsters, Martina Hingis, Francesca Schiavone and Roberta Vinci.

In the other groups Cara Black, Caroline Wozniacki, Daniela Hantuchova, Laura Robson, Li Na and Agnieszka Radwanska are included. India's participation at Wimbledon is restricted to Rohan Bopanna. He is paired with Matthew Ebden for the men's doubles event.

While talking to Indian Express, Bopanna said that he is disappointed about India's presence at Wimbledon. “I keep telling Sania that I miss her on tour. Tennis is already such a lonely sport, it would be nice to have others from your own country to share this space.”

“At 43, to say that I am the only player representing India at Wimbledon is very disappointing,” he said.

“For 20 years I’ve been on tour, and the sport has not grown in the country. Unfortunately, the federation has not ensured a structure and system. You can host one Challenger here, one tournament there, but there is no structure, no way for promising players at Under-12, Under-14 level to build on their journey, no way to create pathways for them.”