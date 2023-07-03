CNBC TV18
Sania Mirza to pair up with Johanna Konta for the Ladies Invitational Doubles at Wimbledon 2023

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 1:36:40 PM IST (Published)

The Indian tennis star played her last match at the Dubai Tennis Championship alongside Madison Keys and her last appearance at a Grand Slam was at the Australian Open.

Sania Mirza will pair up with Britain's Johanna Konta for the Ladies Invitational Doubles at Wimbledon. The Indian tennis star played her last match at the Dubai Tennis Championship alongside Madison Keys and her last appearance at a Grand Slam was at the Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki who announced her comeback after taking a long personal break will also be part of the event. Mirza and Konta are placed in Group B which will also have players like Kim Clijsters, Martina Hingis, Francesca Schiavone and Roberta Vinci.
In the other groups Cara Black, Caroline Wozniacki, Daniela Hantuchova, Laura Robson, Li Na and Agnieszka Radwanska are included. India's participation at Wimbledon is restricted to Rohan Bopanna. He is paired with Matthew Ebden for the men's doubles event.
