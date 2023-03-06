homesports NewsSania Mirza's secret to success | Believing in yourself and being your own cheerleader
sports | Mar 6, 2023 11:05 PM IST

Sania Mirza's secret to success | Believing in yourself and being your own cheerleader

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 6, 2023 11:05 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Sania Mirza has a deep understanding of self-belief. Having experienced the highs and lows of a professional athlete's life, she has emerged victorious time and again. She prefers to be solely accountable for her successes and failures, and doesn't appreciate the idea of others controlling her life.

Sania Mirza, the 6-time Grand Slam champion, knows a thing or two about having faith in yourself. She's been through the ups and downs of a professional athlete's life and has come out on top, time and time again.

Recommended Articles

View All

What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here

Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart

Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


"I want to do things that I feel I can blame myself for or give credit to myself," she says. "I don't like it when other people are in control of my life."
That's why, even though she was at the peak of her career, she decided to retire when she felt her motivation slipping away. "The level of tennis wasn't the problem," she explains, "but the motivation to be at that level was."
Also read: Sania Mirza ends her career at place where her tennis journey began
It takes a lot of courage to make a decision like that, but Sania has never been one to shy away from a challenge. "You have to believe in yourself and your team," she says. "And you have to be your own cheerleader."
But it's not always easy. When Sania was just 16 years old, she was thrown into the world of media and public scrutiny. "It's very difficult for a young girl to grow up in that environment," she admits. "You feel almost naked."
Having a thick skin was a struggle for her in those early days, but now, at 36, she's learned to find humor in the comments and criticism. "People forget that athletes are also human," she says. "We're so exposed all the time, and we have to be thick-skinned to avoid breakdowns."
It's not an easy road, but Sania Mirza is proof that with faith in yourself, a sense of humor, and the willingness to be your own cheerleader, anything is possible.
Watch video for full interview
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags