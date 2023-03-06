Sania Mirza's secret to success | Believing in yourself and being your own cheerleader

Sania Mirza, the 6-time Grand Slam champion, knows a thing or two about having faith in yourself. She's been through the ups and downs of a professional athlete's life and has come out on top, time and time again.

"I want to do things that I feel I can blame myself for or give credit to myself," she says. "I don't like it when other people are in control of my life."

That's why, even though she was at the peak of her career, she decided to retire when she felt her motivation slipping away. "The level of tennis wasn't the problem," she explains, "but the motivation to be at that level was."

It takes a lot of courage to make a decision like that, but Sania has never been one to shy away from a challenge. "You have to believe in yourself and your team," she says. "And you have to be your own cheerleader."

But it's not always easy. When Sania was just 16 years old, she was thrown into the world of media and public scrutiny. "It's very difficult for a young girl to grow up in that environment," she admits. "You feel almost naked."

Having a thick skin was a struggle for her in those early days, but now, at 36, she's learned to find humor in the comments and criticism. "People forget that athletes are also human," she says. "We're so exposed all the time, and we have to be thick-skinned to avoid breakdowns."

It's not an easy road, but Sania Mirza is proof that with faith in yourself, a sense of humor, and the willingness to be your own cheerleader, anything is possible.

