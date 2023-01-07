Sania Mirza is regarded as India's greatest women's tennis player after winning six Grand Slam doubles titles and will compete in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she bagged the women's doubles crown in 2016.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, has confirmed that she will retire from professional tennis in February 2023. In an interview with World Tennis Association on January 6, Mirza announced her retirement. The 36-year-old told the World Tennis Association website that the Dubai Tennis Championships in February will be the last tournament of her professional career.

Mirza, who is India's former doubles world number one, said she will call time on her career, after her 2022 retirement plans were delayed due to injury.

"I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before U.S. Open, so I had to pull out of everything," Mirza told the WTA Tour's website in an interview published on Friday.

Mirza, who has been dealing with a lingering calf injury, had planned to retire at the end of the 2022 season but an elbow injury in August ruled her out of the U.S. Open.

"Honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don't want to be forced out by injury. So I've been training," she added.

In July 2022, Mirza made her final appearance at Wimbledon , which ended on a disappointing note after she lost her mixed doubles semi-final match against defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk at the All England Club.

