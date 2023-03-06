Grand Slams to grand plans for budding tennis players, Sania Mirza nurtures new dreams

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza on Sunday ended her path-breaking journey as a player by playing exhibition matches featuring Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh and her 'best friend' Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Ivan Dodig, Cara Black and Marion Bartoli. Sania finally said goodbye to her illustrious career at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, Mumbai, the venue where she signalled her arrival on the big stage with a historic WTA singles title triumph nearly two decades ago.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Mirza said she wants to help budding tennis players going ahead. She added that being a sportsperson outside of cricket is hard.

“Being a sportsperson outside of cricket is hard and add to that being a woman, it’s even harder because you are not just fighting on the tennis court, you are also fighting so many things off the court. So, I would love to be involved with tennis by helping budding players and share my experiences with them. However, I also want to get involved little bit in the system because we need change. I also have tennis academies where we try to nurture kids, we are also trying to start a tennis league in UAE, and this is part of the system,” Mirza said explaining her grand plans.

Sania’s illustrious career includes six Grand Slam titles, including three women's doubles with Swiss legend Martina Hingis. She also held the top spot in the doubles rankings for a total of 91 weeks.

She clinched two out of three mixed doubles titles with her compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open, while also securing the US Open trophy alongside Bruno Soares.

