Sania Mirza bids adieu to professional tennis after first round loss at WTA Dubai

Despite the loss, Sania's retirement marks the end of a glorious chapter in Indian sport, having single-handedly represented the country at the elite level of the sport.

The tennis world bid adieu to one of its greatest stars on Tuesday as Sania Mirza played her last match as a professional tennis player at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships. The 36-year-old Indian tennis star ended her illustrious career with a first-round defeat alongside American partner Madison Keys, losing the contest in straight sets, 4-6, 0-6 to the formidable Russian pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

Despite the loss, Sania's retirement marks the end of a glorious chapter in Indian sport, having single-handedly represented the country at the elite level of the sport.

Sania walks out of competitive tennis with six Grand Slam titles, including three women's doubles with Swiss legend Martina Hingis. She also held the top spot in the doubles rankings for a total of 91 weeks.

She clinched two out of three mixed doubles titles with her compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open, while also securing the US Open trophy alongside Bruno Soares.

Singles is considered the true test of a nation's tennis prowess, and India has not produced a successful singles player, except for Sania, for almost three decades.

Sania's achievement of becoming the first Indian woman to reach the second week of a singles major and reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 27 in singles is a significant milestone in Indian tennis.

As Sania moves on to the next chapter in her life, she leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations of tennis players in India and around the world. Her indelible mark on the sport will be felt for years to come, and her graceful exit serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion for the game.