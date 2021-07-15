Sania Mirza becomes 3rd Indian to get 10-year Dubai Golden Visa: Report

India tennis player Sania Mirza has been officially granted the Dubai Golden Visa, news agency ANI reported on July 15.

The visa will allow Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik, former Pakistan cricket captain, 10-year residency in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The sportsperson is the third Indian personality after Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to receive this honour, the report said.

As Mirza thanked Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship & General Authority of Sports, Dubai, she said the city is extremely close to her and her family.

"This is my second home and we are looking forward to spending more time here. Being one of the few selected citizens from India, this brings an absolute honour to us. This will also give us an opportunity to work on our tennis and cricket sports academy which we are aiming to open in the next couple of months," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sania Mirza will next be seen in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. She will partner with Ankita Raina in the women's doubles event.

(With ANI inputs)