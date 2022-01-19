Sania Mirza announces retirement plans, says 2022 will be her last season on tour

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has announced that this year will be her last year on tour. The Indian star, announced her plans, after her being knocked out of the Australian Open following her first-round defeat in the women’s doubles match.

Mirza and her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok lost 4-6, 6-7(5) to the Slovenian team of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan in just over 90 minutes. "I’ve decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," Mirza was quoted as saying.

The Hyderabad-based tennis player is all set to contest in the mixed doubles category alongside USA’s Rajeev Ram.

A former number one doubles player, Mirza made her professional debut at the age of 19 in 2003. Though initially starting off as a single player, she later excelled in the doubles category winning six Grand Slams.