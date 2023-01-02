Who is Sandeep Singh: Ex-India Hockey Captain & Haryana Sports Minister who is accused of sexual harassment

Sandeep Singh rose to fame following a miraculous recovery after being seriously injured and bed-ridden for a year due to a gunshot wound when he was 20. He returned to the field two years later and was named captain of the Indian national team in 2009.

Chandigarh police have registered a sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on Saturday, December 31 based on complaints by a junior athletics coach from the state.

In response to the case, Singh on Sunday, January 1, handed over his sports portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on "moral grounds." He also dismissed the allegations as an effort to ruin his image and has called for an investigation into the matter.

The woman said Singh harassed her from February to November last year, by repeatedly messaging her on Instagram and Snapchat. He touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages, she alleged, adding that she had to quit social media due to the constant harassment.

She accused Singh of sexual misconduct when he asked her to visit his residence-cum-camp office on the pretence of helping her with her national games certificate which has been misplaced by the federation.

A brief background on Sandeep Singh

Singh is currently a sitting BJP MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra. He made his name as a professional field hockey player, and was the captain of the Indian national hockey team.

He rose to fame after a miraculous recovery after being seriously injured and bed-ridden for a year due to a gunshot wound when he was 20. Back in 2006, when on his way to join the national team aboard the Kalka Shatabdi Express train, Singh was hit by an accidental gunshot.

He was confined to a wheelchair for over a year of his life after the injury but returned to again play for India at the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where he finished as the top scorer. That success saw him named captain of the hockey team the following year, and under his captaincy, India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

In 2010, Singh received the prestigious Arjuna award for his accomplishments in field hockey. Singh was a penalty corner specialist and was even nicknamed 'Flicker Singh' for his drag flick technique.

A life in Politics post retirement

Singh entered politics in 2019 by joining the BJP. He tasted immediate success at the polls, being elected from the Pehowa constituency as an MLA in the Haryana Assembly elections. That victory saw Singh being sworn in as Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs (MoS) for the state.

Life turned into a Hindi biopic - Soorma

In 2018, Singh’s triumphant return to the hockey field following the grievous injury was turned into a Hindi biopic named 'Soorma'. Actor Diljit Dosanjh played the hockey player turned politician on screen, while Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi played other main roles.