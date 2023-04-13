English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsSandeep Sharma takes the game away in last ball thriller as Rajasthan Royals beat Super Kings in IPL

Sandeep Sharma takes the game away in last ball thriller as Rajasthan Royals beat Super Kings in IPL

Sandeep Sharma takes the game away in last ball thriller as Rajasthan Royals beat Super Kings in IPL
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COM  Apr 13, 2023 12:29:16 PM IST (Updated)

MS Dhoni scored a brisk 32 not out off 17 balls but failed to apply the finishing touch as the Rajasthan Royals held on for a three-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni scored a brisk 32 not out off 17 balls but failed to apply the finishing touch as the Rajasthan Royals held on for a three-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Pacer Sandeep Sharma held his nerve and defended 20 off the last six balls despite bowling two wides and conceding two sixes at the start of the final over. He then gathered himself afresh and conceded only three runs off the last three balls as Rajasthan took home the two points.
Earlier, Jos Buttler smacked his third half-century of the season as the Royals finished with 175-8 (20 overs). Chennai reached 172-6 (20 overs), despite Dhoni’s blitz in his 200th game as Chennai captain and his 59-run partnership off 30 balls with Ravindra Jadeja.
Put into bat, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for eight runs.
Buttler then held one end together to score 52 of 36 balls, including one four and three sixes. He put on 77 runs off 41 balls for the second wicket with  Devdutt Padikkal.
ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja aims to win the next match for MS Dhoni on his 200th match as CSK captain in IPL
The latter scored 38 off 26 balls, with five fours, and kept the score ticking. Jadeja (2-21) struck in quick succession, removing both Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson for a two-ball duck.
Ravichandran Ashwin has promoted up the order again and contributed 30 off 22 balls. He put on 47 off 37 balls with Buttler, setting the Royals’ innings back on track.
The two batsmen fell in the space of nine deliveries to leave Rajasthan at 142-5. Shimron Hetmyer hit 30 not out off 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes, to help Rajasthan to a par score on a slowing Chepauk wicket.
Chennai started poorly, losing in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for eight runs. Devon Conway then resurrected the innings with 50 off 38 balls, including six fours.
He added 68 off 43 balls with Ajinkya Rahane (31) for the second wicket. Ashwin struck twice (2-25) in the space of three overs to leave Chennai at 92-3 in 11.4 overs. He dismissed Rahane, and then trapped big-hitting Shivam Dube lbw for eight runs.
Chennai lost another three wickets in the space of 20 deliveries and crashed to 113-6.
Rajasthan’s spinners wreaked havoc in the middle, with twin leg spinners Adam Zampa (1-43) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2-27) sharing three wickets in eight overs.
Chahal removed the set Conway, as well as impact player Ambati Rayudu for one, both out-caught. Meanwhile, Zampa dismissed Moeen Ali for seven runs.
Dhoni and Jadeja then came together with 60 runs needed off the last five overs, and they managed all but 56 of them.
Jadeja scored 25 not out off 15 balls, including two sixes, while Dhoni hit three sixes. Two of those came in Sharma’s 20th over. But the 29-year-old bowler did just enough to hold his own against 41-year-old Dhoni’s finishing prowess.
With this win, Rajasthan has climbed to the top of the IPL table. In total, it has six points from three wins in four games. Its next opponent is Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Chennai is fifth with four points in four games and travels to the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.
First Published: Apr 13, 2023 12:19 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIPLMS Dhoni

Previous Article

IPL 2023 Points Table updated after CSK vs RR match: CSK lose thriller against RR despite MS Dhoni's fireworks

Next Article

IPL 2023 - CSK vs RR Highlights: Sandeep Sharma propels Royals to win in last-over thriller despite Dhoni-Jadeja heroics

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X